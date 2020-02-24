UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Transferred

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Two police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab on Monday transferred two police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab on Monday transferred two police officers.

SP Investigation Muzaffargarh Sajjad Hussain was transferred and posted as Additional SP Headquarters Multan. Additional SP Headquarters Multan Talat Habib was transferred and posted as SP Violence against Women Centre Multan on a vacant post.

