Two police officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Monday transferred and posted two police officers.

According to IGP office, Rizwan Ahmad Khan, awaiting posting has been posted as SSP Investigation,Gujranwala, against an existing vacancy, whereas, Syed Muhammad Abbas, SP Investigation, Sialkotwas directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore.