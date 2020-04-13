UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Transferred, Posted

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:51 PM

Two police officers transferred, posted

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Monday notified the transfers and postings of two police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Monday notified the transfers and postings of two police officers.

AIG Complaints, CPO Punjab Lahore, Faisal Shahzad has been transferred and posted as SSP Operations Lahore while SSPOperations Lahore Muhammad Naveed has been transferredand posted as AIG Complaints, CPO Punjab Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks detailed reports on govt's ste ..

4 minutes ago

National Institute of Health arranges capacity bui ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner gives exemption to welfare bod ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister inaugurates disinfectant ga ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Less Hospitalizations, COVID-19 Tests ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses Ahad Cheema bail plea ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.