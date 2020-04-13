Two police officers transferred, posted

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Monday notified the transfers and postings of two police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Monday notified the transfers and postings of two police officers.

AIG Complaints, CPO Punjab Lahore, Faisal Shahzad has been transferred and posted as SSP Operations Lahore while SSPOperations Lahore Muhammad Naveed has been transferredand posted as AIG Complaints, CPO Punjab Lahore.