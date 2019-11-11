UrduPoint.com
Two Police Officials Among Five Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Two police officials among five shot dead

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) ::As many as five people including two police officials were shot dead by unidentified armed persons here on Sunday at Arbi Tibba area of district Rajanpur.

DPO Ahsan Said Ullah said that the police officials including- ASI Saqlain Fareed and head constable Alamdaar Shah were traveling on a private car alongwith their three friends.

Suddenly some unidentified persons started firing on their car. As a result, five persons including two police officials were killed.

Rescue-1122 had shifted the bodies to the DHQ Rajanpur.

Police were investigating the matter.

