Two police officials, criminal injured during exchange of fire

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Two police officials including a criminal got injured during an attack of criminals to release their companion from police custody who was being taken to a place for recovery of weapons and looted valuables here at Chak 68/M in premises of Sadar Jalalpur police station.

According to police sources, a police party was taking an arrested criminal Sajid Hussain in case no 455/19 under section 392 to a place for recovery of weapons and looted valuables when unidentified accomplices of the arrested criminals attacked police party to get their fellow released from police custody.

During exchange of fire, two police officials including Head Constable Arshad and Constable Muhammad Wasim got injured while the arrested criminal Sajid Hussain also sustained injuries by the firing of his own accomplices.

The police also retaliated, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Police shifted the injured police officials and criminal to the hospital, while raids were being conducted the arrest the criminals escaped from the scene, police sources added.

The arrested criminal Sajid Hussain was wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes at various police stations.