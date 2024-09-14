Two police officials die in Kuchlak blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) At least two police officials were killed in a blast near a police mobile van in Kuchlak town, some 20 km from the provincial capital, on Saturday, police said.

Police officials said that a bomb allegedly planted on Ziarat Road near Zamindar Hotel went off, leaving three police officials critically injured.

One of the injured was pronounced dead after examination by doctors upon arrival at the hospital, while the other also succumbed to his wounds, the police added. The condition of other police cops is also stated to be critical.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.

APP/ask