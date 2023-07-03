Two police officials injure in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Two police officials were injured in a road accident at Bahawalpur Road, Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the accident occurred when the personnel were chasing a 'suspicious car' as it didn't stop at their signal.

The detail of the accident was yet to be submitted.

The injured namely Saqlain Shah and Sarfraz, were deputed at Basti Malook police station.

The condition of one of the victims was stated to be critical.

Police have started an investigation into the accident.

Further probe was underway.