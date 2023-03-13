Two police officials killed, five injured in attacks on teams of census duty in Tank, Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :In terrorist attacks on policemen deployed on census duty in districts Tank and Lakki Marwat, two police officials embraced martyrdom while five others received injuries, police and Rescue-1122 confirmed on Monday.

In an armed attack on a police van deployed on the security of census staff in Kot Azam area in district Tank, Constable Khan Nawab embraced martyrdom while police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levis official Bismillah, FC official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan received bullet injuries.

The injured officials retaliated and forced the attackers to retreat who later escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, a fresh contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Tank for medical treatment where their condition was stated stable. The body of the martyred police official was also shifted to DHA Tank.

In another attack in the village Parwala near Sadar police station in district Lakki Marwat, the two terrorists targeted police Constable Dil Jan of FRP deployed on census duty and killed him on the spot.

The terrorists managed to escape after the incident. A heavy police contingent reached the spot and surrounded the area and started a search operation.