Two police officials slain in firing by unknown assailants, IJP takes notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :As many as two police constables were shot down in a firing incident perpetrated by unknown pedestrians near vehicle scanner old toll plaza Police Station Sabzi Mandi.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), Head Constable Saqlain Haider, Constables Khurram and Jehanzeb were performing their duties at vehicle scanner old toll plaza in the premises of Police Station Sabzi Mandi when two unknown pedestrians approached near and opened fire on the police officials.

The two assailant ran away from the crime scene as a result, Head Constable Saqlain Haider, Constable Khurram died at the moment whereas, Constable Jehanzeb was injured.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-ICTP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of the police officials. He promptly formed two committees separately headed by Senior Superintendent of Police of Counter Terrorism Department and Superintendent of Police Investigation for investigating the firing incident. On committee would be .

"All resources will be employed to arrest the culprits," said IGP.

The senior officials of police had reached the spot and were investigating the incident where one empty round of 9mm pistol and two empties of 30 bore pistol were recovered from the spot.