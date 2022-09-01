UrduPoint.com

Two Police Officials Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Two police officials suspended

KASUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Kasur Sohaib Ashraf on Thursday suspended two police officials for keeping a citizen in illegal police custody.

Police said that the DPO during a surprise visit to Saddar police station found that the Station House Officer(SHO) Malik Kifayat Hussain and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) investigation officer,Nazir Ahmed kept an innocent citizen Sarwar into illegal custody from the last few days.

The DPO suspended the services of both officials and directed DSP to complete inquiry within 24 hours,said police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Kasur Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

2 hours ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

11 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.