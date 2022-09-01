Two police officials suspended

KASUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Kasur Sohaib Ashraf on Thursday suspended two police officials for keeping a citizen in illegal police custody.

Police said that the DPO during a surprise visit to Saddar police station found that the Station House Officer(SHO) Malik Kifayat Hussain and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) investigation officer,Nazir Ahmed kept an innocent citizen Sarwar into illegal custody from the last few days.

The DPO suspended the services of both officials and directed DSP to complete inquiry within 24 hours,said police.