Two Police Officials Suspended Due To Misuse Of Power, Misconduct

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Two police officials suspended due to misuse of power, misconduct

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Two police officials were suspended due to misuse of power, corruption, misbehavior and poor performance here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the complaint of abuse of authority, corruption and misbehavior by the citizen against the police officers.

Those suspended police officials were identified as Asim Niazi and Maqsood.

On the request of a citizen, a case was registered against the policemen involved in kidnapping and other provisions in Naseerabad police station.

The applicant took stance that the policemen kidnapped my brother, took the amount of Rs 30,000 by force and demanded more money by threatening dire consequences. My brother suffered a heart attack and died in the hospital.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that abuse of power, misbehavior or corruption cannot be tolerated. The process of strict accountability and merit would be ensured, he added.

