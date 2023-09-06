Two police officials suspended for inhuman act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Wednesday suspended two police officials for misbehaving with the father for abetting to escape his sons nominated in a criminal case.

According to the police, Farooq, the father helped escape his two sons being booked in case number 319/23 with the police station.

"As a result, the police officials whose identity is yet to be revealed, stopped Farooq moving along with his daughter on a motorbike on the busy road and misbehaved with his daughter, Aneela, and folded her both hands," the police added.

The police officials dragged the father of the accused while the girl kept requesting his release with folded hands.

The DPO suspended the two officials after taking notice of the video that went viral showing an inhumane act of the officials during the arrest.

Police on the other side, declined to misbehave the girl with saying that it had confined only arresting the accused involved in escaping his sons to some unidentified location.