Two police officials suspended over negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Lyallpur Division suspended two police officials including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

Police said here on Thursday that ASI Nasir and constable Shafqat Hussain were carrying an accused Atif for recovery of case property when he managed to escape from police custody.

Therefore, an inquiry was conducted against both officials and the inquiry officer proved them both guilty.

Hence, on the basis of inquiry report, the SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir suspended the said ASI Nasir and constable Shafqat Hussain, spokesman added.