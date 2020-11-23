Two police officials suspended over torturing arrested accused

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary suspended two police officers including Station House Officer (SHO) Peoples' Colony police station over torturing an arrested accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary suspended two police officers including Station House Officer (SHO) Peoples' Colony police station over torturing an arrested accused.

Police said on Monday that SHO People's Colony Sub-Inspector Rizwan Shaukat along with Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hammad Yousuf allegedly tortured an accused arrested in an embezzlement and fraud case for recovery of case material.

The CPO Faisalabad,however,taking serious notice of abuse of powers and torturing the accused,immediately suspended both officials and directed SSP Operation to conduct inquiry in this matter. Further action would be taken on inquiry report, spokesman added.