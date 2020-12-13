Two police officials terminated from service

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal terminated two police officials over charges of poor investigations in a case of martyr police official here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nassarullah Laghari was nominated as investigation of a case in which constable Farooq Ahmed embarrassed martyrdom during an exchange of fire with dacoits in the year 2019 in premises of Alipur police station. Taking action on the complaints against the investigation officer ASI Nassarullah Laghari, the DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal launched an inquiry headed by him into the matter.

The district police officer terminated the investigation officer ASI Nassarullah Laghari and Muharrar Qamar Shah over charges of poor investigation and negligence in the case. The DPO also ordered to confiscate two year service of three other officials including constable Aamir Awan, Hawaldar Nasir and constable Mujahid Gopang over negligence and poor performance.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal warned officials to avoid misuse of power otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said that there was no space for corrupt and poor performers in the department.