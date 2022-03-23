UrduPoint.com

Two Police Officials Transferred In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 05:29 PM

Two police officials transferred in bahawalpur

The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified transfers and posting of two police officers (SHOs) with immediate effect and until further orders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified transfers and posting of two police officers (SHOs) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has issued directions for transfers and posting of two officers with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sub-Inspector, Mushtaq Ahmed awaiting posting has been posted as SHO Dera Nawab Sahb Police Station while Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Noman Iqbal has been transferred and directed to report to police lines.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

PM says he will never resign, will give big surpri ..

PM says he will never resign, will give big surprise to opposition

3 minutes ago
 Man strangled wife to death in Burewala

Man strangled wife to death in Burewala

2 minutes ago
 Unkown dead body recovered from river Chenab

Unkown dead body recovered from river Chenab

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Prison Staff Training Aca ..

Pakistan Day observed in Prison Staff Training Academy Haripur

3 minutes ago
 Mali attacks leave 16 soldiers dead

Mali attacks leave 16 soldiers dead

3 minutes ago
 PM says he'll never resign; will give a big surpri ..

PM says he'll never resign; will give a big surprise to opposition: PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>