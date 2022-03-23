Two police officials transferred in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified transfers and posting of two police officers (SHOs) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has issued directions for transfers and posting of two officers with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sub-Inspector, Mushtaq Ahmed awaiting posting has been posted as SHO Dera Nawab Sahb Police Station while Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Noman Iqbal has been transferred and directed to report to police lines.