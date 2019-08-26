Two police personnel among four injured in Suhbatpur blast

At least four persons including two police personnel were injured in a blast at Hameed Abad near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :At least four persons including two police personnel were injured in a blast at Hameed Abad near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when police personnel were patrolling in the area, two police personnel among four people injured on the spot at Hameed Abad.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Soon after the incident, police and security forces along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started nature of explosion.

Further investigation was underway.