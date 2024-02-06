Two police personnel injured after explosion in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Atleast two cops were injured on Tuesday after an explosion on a police vehicle near Hafiz Medical Complex in Rustam Bazaar area of Wana in South Waziristan.

According to police, the wounded personnel were promptly transferred to the hospital for medical assistance.

Following the explosion, the police initiated a search operation, cordoning off the entire area for further investigation, a private news channel reported.