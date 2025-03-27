Open Menu

Two Police Personnel Martyrs, 17 Injure In Quetta Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Two police personnel martyrs, 17 injure in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At least two police personnel martyred and 17 others including citizens received injuries in explosion near police mobile vehicle at Double Road Quetta on Thursday while the provincial government strongly condemned it.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the police mobile vehicle when it was crossing the area. As a result, two police personnel martyred on the spot and 17 others including citizen sustained injuries.

The bodies of the victims and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital’s trauma center where treatments of the injured were being started in supervision of Managing Director Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran.

The one of the body was identified as Abdul Jabbar and the injured including Ahmed Khan, Sir Gull, Muhammad Jamil, Muhammad Hussaim, Shafiq Ahmed, Abdul Razaq, Hyatullah, Attaullah, Habibullah, Muhammad Bilal, Kamran, Khalil Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Muhammad Faraz and Yasin while two of them injured could not be identified so far.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned of the entire area and started investigation of nature of blast.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Government strongly condemned the blast near of Police mobile at Double Road Quetta.

Balochistan Government Spokesman Shahid Rind said that an explosion has taken place near a police mobile on Quetta Double Road.

The spokesman said that the Balochistan government strongly condemned the explosion and added that the nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled through contribution of security forces and public for interest durable peace of the province.

He said that those elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice saying that special directive was issued to the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured in the hospital.

He said that such cowardly attack could not weaken the moral of security forces and the public adding that steps were being taken to enhance security measures for ensuring protect of public lives and their property in the area in a head of Eid-ul Fitr.

