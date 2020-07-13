Two police stations to be established for SNGPL in District Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified establishment of two dedicated police stations for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in District Karak.

All the expenses of these police stations would be borne by SNGPL.

The police stations would be called Police Station for SNGPL District-I and Police Station for SNGPL District Karak-II. It was notified by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Monday.