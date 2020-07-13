UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Stations To Be Established For SNGPL In District Karak

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Two police stations to be established for SNGPL in District Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified establishment of two dedicated police stations for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in District Karak.

All the expenses of these police stations would be borne by SNGPL.

The police stations would be called Police Station for SNGPL District-I and Police Station for SNGPL District Karak-II. It was notified by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Monday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Karak Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

36 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

41 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

47 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

1 hour ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.