Two Policemen Among Three Martyred In Swat

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Unknown miscreants on Thursday shot dead three people including two police constables near Sabzi Mandi area in Mingora city of Swat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Unknown miscreants on Thursday shot dead three people including two police constables near Sabzi Mandi area in Mingora city of Swat district.

SP Farman said, two police constables, deployed at Mingora police station were on duty near Sabzi Mandi in Mingora when two unknown miscreants fired at them.

As a result of firing, he said two police constables; named Umara Khan and Ashraf Ali were martyred on the scene. A passerby identified as Musa Khan also received bullet wounds and died on the way to the hospital.

The passerby, Musa Khan, was an employee of a private bank in Mingora.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after the killing spree.

SP Farman said, it was an attack carried out by the terrorists adding that a search operation has been launched in the district to nab them. All the exit points of the district have been sealed to prevent the escape of the terrorists from the district.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the martyred police constables blocked the main Saidu Road in Swat in protest of the killing of policemen. They demanded early arrest of the killers of the constables.

