Two Policemen Dismissed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Iftikhar and Constable Muhammad Tayyab
were dismissed from service following complaints of taking bribe from truck drivers
at the old Head Sidhnai Ravi bridge.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak taking notice of the complaint, issued termination
order on Tuesday.
In a statement, he said that bribery and corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He added that taking immediate action on public complaints was his duty. Black sheep within the police
department would not be spared, he added.
