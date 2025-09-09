Two policemen dismissed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Iftikhar and Constable Muhammad Tayyab

were dismissed from service following complaints of taking bribe from truck drivers

at the old Head Sidhnai Ravi bridge.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak taking notice of the complaint, issued termination

order on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that bribery and corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that taking immediate action on public complaints was his duty. Black sheep within the police

department would not be spared, he added.