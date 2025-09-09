Open Menu

Two Policemen Dismissed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Two policemen dismissed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Iftikhar and Constable Muhammad Tayyab

were dismissed from service following complaints of taking bribe from truck drivers

at the old Head Sidhnai Ravi bridge.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak taking notice of the complaint, issued termination

order on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that bribery and corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that taking immediate action on public complaints was his duty. Black sheep within the police

department would not be spared, he added.

Recent Stories

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

1 hour ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

3 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

4 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

4 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

8 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

16 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

17 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

17 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan