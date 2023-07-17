Open Menu

Two Policemen Injured During Exchange Of Fire In Katcha Area

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Two constables and and outlaw here on Monday got injured during exchange of fire between the accused and police in the Katcha area.

Other unidentified accused succeeded to escape the scene by crossing the river, the police said.

The police on tip-off condoned off the area to arrest the criminals.

The exchange of fire continued for at least an hour, the police said.

The injured policemen Constables Mushtaq and Qazi Shahbaz were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Muzzafargarh termed the incident as a 'routine matter'.

