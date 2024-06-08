Two Policemen Injured In DIKhan Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) At least two policemen were injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.
According to reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) rocked the police vehicle near a house at Hathala, on Tank road.
The blast took place near the vehicle of DSP Inamullah Gandapur when he, along with his team, was heading for a search operation.
The injured personnel were shifted to hospital for treatment.
Immediately after the attack, a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and cordoned off the area.
The police also started a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.
Meanwhile, the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera and inquired after the health of the injured police constables.
