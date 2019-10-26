UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Policemen Injured In IED Blast In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:18 PM

Two Policemen injured in IED blast in DIKhan

Wo policemen of the Elite Force injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a road side went sudden on Hatyala Road of Kolanchi area, Dera Ismail Khan, an official of the police control in Dera Ismail Khan confirmed here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Two policemen of the Elite Force injured when an Improvised Explo2sive Device (IED) planted on a road side went sudden on Hatyala Road of Kolanchi area, Dera Ismail Khan, an official of the police control in Dera Ismail Khan confirmed here Saturday.

Policemen were on board a mobile van on routine patrolling when they reached near Hatyala Road, their van intercepted with a big bang of IED blast, injuring ASI Fazal Rehman, sitting in the front while another constable of Elite Force Tariq also sustained injuries.

Soon after the blast, the officials of the police and security forces rushed to the spot and shifted the injured policemen to District Head Quarter Hospital for medical treatment.

The doctor on duty in the District Headquarter Hospital has confirmed that the policemen were critically injured with ASI has head injuries and under treatment. The security forces also cordoned off the area and started search operation in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Road Doctor Dera Ismail Khan Van

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's illness: IHC summons five anchors f ..

8 minutes ago

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the ..

11 minutes ago

Around one million tweets on status of Occupied Ka ..

55 minutes ago

Man falls into well, dies in Khanewal

38 seconds ago

UN Rapporteur Says Did Not Study Butina's Case, Bu ..

40 seconds ago

N. Korea to Discuss Denuclearization Only After US ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.