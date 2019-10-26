Two Policemen injured in IED blast in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Two policemen of the Elite Force injured when an Improvised Explo2sive Device (IED) planted on a road side went sudden on Hatyala Road of Kolanchi area, Dera Ismail Khan, an official of the police control in Dera Ismail Khan confirmed here Saturday.

Policemen were on board a mobile van on routine patrolling when they reached near Hatyala Road, their van intercepted with a big bang of IED blast, injuring ASI Fazal Rehman, sitting in the front while another constable of Elite Force Tariq also sustained injuries.

Soon after the blast, the officials of the police and security forces rushed to the spot and shifted the injured policemen to District Head Quarter Hospital for medical treatment.

The doctor on duty in the District Headquarter Hospital has confirmed that the policemen were critically injured with ASI has head injuries and under treatment. The security forces also cordoned off the area and started search operation in the area.