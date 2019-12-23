Two policemen injured in Kishtwar town attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two Indian police personnel were injured in an attack in Kishtwar town in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media the police personnel identified as Mohammad Saleem and Ajay Kumar were critically injured in an attack at Filter Plant police post in Simna Colony near Kishtwar town.

The Indian troops and paramilitary personnel launched a siege and search operation in several areas of the town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Sopore and Tral towns.