Two Policemen Injured In Kulachi Terrorists' Attack

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Two policemen injured in Kulachi terrorists' attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two policemen sustained injuries when terrorists of a banned outfit targeted an police armoured personnel carrier (APC) with rocket launchers, automatic weapons and explosives in Kulachi Tehsil of D I Khan district.

According to District Police Officer Najamul Hassan, the APC, which was on routine patrolling in the Kulachi city, was attacked by nine armed terrorists with heavy ammunition at Yadgar Chowk in the wee hours of Thursday.

In the retaliatory fire by the police personnel the terrorists retrieved and managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

Head constables Shakil and Iqbal received injuries in the attack and were rushed to hospital.

Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas and DPO Najmul Hassan visited the hospital soon after the incident and inquired after the condition of the injured constables. They assured all kinds of support to them.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department lodged a first information report against nine terrorists of the banned outfit under Anti-Terrorism Act and started a search operation in the area.

