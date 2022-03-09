UrduPoint.com

Two Policemen Injured In Terrorist Attack In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Two policemen injured in terrorist attack in Bannu

Two policemen were seriously injured when terrorists opened fire at Lodra checkpost in the jurisdiction of Mandan police station, Bannu on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Two policemen were seriously injured when terrorists opened fire at Lodra checkpost in the jurisdiction of Mandan police station, Bannu on Wednesday.

Local eyewitness said that firing continued for about 15 minutes.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime spot and shifted injured to District Headquarters Hospital. Police said that terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. A search operation has been launched.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Bannu Fire Police Police Station

Recent Stories

National Assembly to celebrate its platinum jubile ..

National Assembly to celebrate its platinum jubilee

15 minutes ago
 Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

15 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

15 minutes ago
 Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to addres ..

Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to address issue of decreasing soil fer ..

37 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 4 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 4 more corona positive cases

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>