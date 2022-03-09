Two policemen injured in terrorist attack in Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Two policemen were seriously injured when terrorists opened fire at Lodra checkpost in the jurisdiction of Mandan police station, Bannu on Wednesday.

Local eyewitness said that firing continued for about 15 minutes.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime spot and shifted injured to District Headquarters Hospital. Police said that terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. A search operation has been launched.