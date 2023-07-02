Two Policemen Injured In Thal Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM
THAL, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Two policemen were injured in an attack on a police station located near the Thal Tehsil area, police and tv channels reported on Sunday.
According to details, unknown assailants attacked the police team at Section A police station and injured two of them during the fighting.
Those injured in the attack were identified as Abdul Sattar and Zafar Ali.
The investigation was underway.