Two policemen injured in Thal area

THAL, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Two policemen were injured in an attack on a police station located near the Thal Tehsil area, police and tv channels reported on Sunday.

According to details, unknown assailants attacked the police team at Section A police station and injured two of them during the fighting.

Those injured in the attack were identified as Abdul Sattar and Zafar Ali.

The investigation was underway.