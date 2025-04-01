Two policemen injured near Faqeerabad firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Two policemen were injured in a firing incident that took place near Faqeerabad area of Peshawar,

tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, an accused opened fire and injured two policemen deployed on patrolling duty near Faqeerabad area of Peshawar.

The injured policemen were immediately shifted to LRH hospital for treatment.

Police team have arrested the accused for investigation.