Two Policemen Killed, Five Injured In Sukkur Police Van Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) An accident involving a police mobile van claimed the lives of two policemen and left five others severely injured in the Thana Abad area of Sukkur on Sunday.
According to a private news channel and police, the police van lost control and crashed into a tree.
CIA In-charge Ayaz Khuhro said that the incident occurred on Jaffarabad Link Road during a chase of a suspicious vehicle.
The deceased officers have been identified as Ashfaq Sheikh and Aamir Sheikh.
Police confirmed that the driver and other injured individuals were rushed to Rangers Hospital for medical treatment.
