Two policemen killed in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants killed two policemen in Jani Khel area of Bannu at midnight of Friday and Saturday in the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

According to police, Constable Farman alias Manu and Constable Latif, residents of Pajki Lasi Khel were on the way to their homes for Sehri from Lutfullah guest house when unknown assailants opened fire and killed them on the spot.

Their funeral prayers were offered at Police Line Bannu which was attended by District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, DSPs and other police jawans.

Wreath of flowers was laid on their graveyards.

The police officials prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to their bereaved family members to bear these irreparable losses with fortitude.