Two Policemen Killed In Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Two policemen killed in blast

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Two policemen on Friday were killed in a remote controlled blast near police post in Dama Dola area of Tehsil Mamoond.

According to police, two policemen including Syed Ahmad and Inayat-ur-Rehman killed when a remote controlled explosive device went off.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 workers rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to District Headquarter Hospital Khar.

The police started search operation in the area to arrest elements involved.

