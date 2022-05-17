Two policemen killed in Lakki Marwat

Two policemen were killed while returning home after performing duty at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination hall here at Merhzar Kanzad Khel area

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Two policemen were killed while returning home after performing duty at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination hall here at Merhzar Kanzad Khel area.

According to police source, the deceased were returning home after performing duty at matriculation examination center near Jabukhel High school when unknown terrorists opened fire at them.

Those martyred were identified as Rehman and Zubair.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation to arrest terrorists involved in the incident.