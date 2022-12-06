Two policemen killed in Manga Mandi firing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Two policemen were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Shahkay Bhalian of Manga Mandi area, district Lahore, police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, robbers were busy in looting citizens of the area when suddenly the police team reached the crime spot to nab the culprits.

In order to escape from the police, robbers opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, two policemen identified as Muhammad Asim and Shahid died due to bullet injuries. The police cordoned off the area and started the search for the outlaws.