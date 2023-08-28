Open Menu

Two Policemen Killed, Three Injured In Laki Marwat Firing

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Two policemen were killed and three injured in a firing incident that occurred near the Pizoo area of Laki Marwat, police and TV channels reported on Monday

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire on a police van near the Pizoo area of Laki Marwat, resulting in the killing of two policemen on the spot.

Three injured were taken to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment. A police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to arrest the perpetrators behind this gruesome killing. No success has been made so far till the filling of this report. Investigations are underway.

