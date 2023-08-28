Open Menu

Two Policemen Killed, Three Injured In Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 10:03 PM

At least two policemen were killed while three others sustained injuries in an attack on police mobile van of Pezo Police Station in district Lakki Marwat on Monday

According to police, among those who were killed, Bashir Khan and Saif Ali Khan while Asmatullah, Imadad, and Inamullah were injured in the firing.

The police vehicle targeted in the attack was on a routine patrol.

A large contingent of police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

