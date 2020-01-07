UrduPoint.com
Two Policemen Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Two policemen were killed while two other including a woman injured in a firing by a terrorist in the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantt here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Two policemen were killed while two other including a woman injured in a firing by a terrorist in the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantt here on Tuesday.

According to details, Policemen were on routine duty in picket set up Saddar Bazaar during the checking, the terrorist opened indiscriminate firing on the police.

As a result, Head constable Muhammad Ali and Saeed embraced Shahdat while a Dolphin force cop namely Hassan Akram and a woman identified as Sumera were wounded and shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

In the retaliation, Police also killed the terrorist and recovered the weapon used in crime.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habbeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and other officials rushed to the crime scene.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that police have rendered sacrifices in line of duty adding that it is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

