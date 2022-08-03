Two policemen killed, two injured in Karachi hand grenade blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :At least two policemen were killed and two others sustained injuries as a hand grenade blasted here at the Police Headquarters Garden on Wednesday.

According to the police, the grenade blast occurred during checking of the Malkhana (warehouse).

The dead included Constable Shehzad and cobler Sabir and the injured Sub-Inspector Saeed and Constable Ali Gohar, who were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal told the media that the inspection of all the police warehouses was being carried in the wake recent rains. It was a routine practice to defuse explosive material.

He said the hand grenade, which was a case property, was being defused when it exploded. Teams of Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter-Terrorism Department were investigating the incident, he added.