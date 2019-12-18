UrduPoint.com
Two Policemen Martyred During Attack On Anti-polio Team In Lower Dir

Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:41 PM

Two policemen were martyred in an attack upon anti-polio team administrating polio vaccine in Lower Dir.Some unknown armed masked men opened fire at anti-polio team administrating vaccine in Lal Qilla area of Lower Dir

Lower Dir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Two policemen were martyred in an attack upon anti-polio team administrating polio vaccine in Lower Dir.Some unknown armed masked men opened fire at anti-polio team administrating vaccine in Lal Qilla area of Lower Dir.

As a result, two policemen identified as Farman and Mukarram died on the spot.Police took the bodies into its custody and shifted them to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.A 5-day anti-polio drive is being run across the country to save new generation from disability.

Your Thoughts and Comments

