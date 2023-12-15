Two policemen martyred, five injured as police line attacked in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) At least two police personnel were martyred and three injured as unidentified terrorists attacked Police Line Tank here on Friday.

According to police, a group of terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons stormed police lines, prompting the police to retaliate, leading to heavy exchange of fire.

As a result two policemen were martyred and three injured.

Rescue 1122 Tank media wing says that ambulances were dispatched as the incident was reported and started rescue and relief operations.

It says that rescue teams shifted the martyred police personnel including Gohar Zaman(ASI) and Ehsan(constable) and the injured Ajmal(constable), Mukhtiyar(constable) and Shakhi Noor Gul(constable) to to District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) after provision of first medical aid on the spot.

Tank police spokesman told APP that firing was continuing and information received so far was about two policemen martyred and some terrorists killed, however, the exact number of those killed and the injured would be provided as the situation becomes clear.

APP/slm