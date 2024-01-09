Open Menu

Two Policemen Martyred In Attack On Polio Team In Bannu

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Two policemen were martyred and as many injured when they were attacked by unknown assailants while guarding a polio team in the limits of Miryan Police Station on Tuesday

The Quick Response Force (QRF) personnel were reportedly escorting the polio team in Terri-Ram area when they were fired upon.

As a result, QRF members Sikandar Khan and Fayyaz Uddin were martyred and two others sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Bannu.

