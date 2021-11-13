Two Policemen Martyred In Blast: DPO Bajaur
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Two Policemen martyred in a remote controlled bomb blast on security personnel in Raghagan Dam area of Khar Tehsil, DPO Abdul Samad Khan told media men here on Saturday.
According to detail, a remote control bomb went off, killing two Policemen on board a Police petrol van that came under attack, SHO Qabil Shah of Khar Tehsil also confirmed the blast.
He said, after the blast, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Both the bodies were shifted to the hospital, causing panic in the area. DPO Abdul Samad Khan said an immediate investigation has been launched into the incident.