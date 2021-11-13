UrduPoint.com

Two Policemen Martyred In Blast: DPO Bajaur

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Two Policemen martyred in Blast: DPO Bajaur

Two Policemen martyred in a remote controlled bomb blast on security personnel in Raghagan Dam area of Khar Tehsil, DPO Abdul Samad Khan told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Two Policemen martyred in a remote controlled bomb blast on security personnel in Raghagan Dam area of Khar Tehsil, DPO Abdul Samad Khan told media men here on Saturday.

According to detail, a remote control bomb went off, killing two Policemen on board a Police petrol van that came under attack, SHO Qabil Shah of Khar Tehsil also confirmed the blast.

He said, after the blast, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Both the bodies were shifted to the hospital, causing panic in the area. DPO Abdul Samad Khan said an immediate investigation has been launched into the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Petrol Police Bomb Blast Dam Van Media

Recent Stories

Two policemen martyred in bomb blast in Bajaur

Two policemen martyred in bomb blast in Bajaur

59 seconds ago
 Int'l Diabates Day to mark tomorrow

Int'l Diabates Day to mark tomorrow

50 seconds ago
 Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with A ..

Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with Aftab Sooraj on Nov 20

51 seconds ago
 Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates solar power project at ..

Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates solar power project at children hospital

53 seconds ago
 Three workshop owners held over child labour

Three workshop owners held over child labour

55 seconds ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance to be marked on Nov 16

Int'l Day for Tolerance to be marked on Nov 16

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.