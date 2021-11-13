UrduPoint.com

Two Policemen Martyred In Bomb Blast In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Two policemen martyred in bomb blast in Bajaur

DPO Abdul Samad Khan says that police have cordoned off the area and launched search operation to look for suspicious activity.

BAJAUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast on Saturday.

Police and rescue workers reached the spot. The rescue workers shifted the injured to nearby hospital while police cordoned off the entire area and launched investigation.

The police’s initial reports suggested that it was detonated through a remote control device.

“It was remote control blast and the police have cordoned off the entire area. We are also conducting search operation to look for suspicious activity,” DPO Abdul Samad Khan said. He said that blast took place near Raghagan Dam. He also confirmed that two police officials embraced martyrdom in the blast.

