UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Policemen Martyred In Firing Incident In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Two policemen martyred in firing incident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Two policemen were killed in a gun attack on IJP Road in Islamabad late Thursday night, a police source said.

He said the deceased policemen were members of the Eagle Force, who were fired at near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI).

Investigation into the incident was underway through Safe City cameras while the crime scene had been also cordoned off, the source added.

The identity of the deceased cops was not shared till filing of the report.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Police Technology Road Eagle

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

21 minutes ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

1 hour ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

31 minutes ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.