Two policemen martyred in firing incident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Two policemen were killed in a gun attack on IJP Road in Islamabad late Thursday night, a police source said.

He said the deceased policemen were members of the Eagle Force, who were fired at near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI).

Investigation into the incident was underway through Safe City cameras while the crime scene had been also cordoned off, the source added.

The identity of the deceased cops was not shared till filing of the report.