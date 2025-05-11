Two policemen martyred in suicide blast: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Two police personnel were martyred and two other injured in a suicide attack here Sunday night.

City Police Chief Qasim Khan told reporters that two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were martyred, and two injured in a suspected suicide blast.

He informed that a police mobile was targeted near the Ring Road Mall Mandi area.

The injured cops shifted to hospital.