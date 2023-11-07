Two policemen martyred in Terror attack on oil company in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Two policemen were martyred and three others got injured in a Terrorist attack on an Oil and Gas company in Darazinda last night.

The police told local media that unknown terrorists attacked the Oil and Gas Company in which the policemen deputed on the security of the company were targeted.

In the firing attack, two policemen named Rehmat Elahi and Muhammad Arif were martyred while three other policemen including Alamsher, Fazal ur Rehman and Atta ur Rehman got injured.

The injured policemen were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

After receiving the information about the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and started a search operation in the area.

APP/akt