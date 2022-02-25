Two policemen martyred, one hurt in Quetta Eastern Bypass attack

Two policemen were martyred and another was injured in an attack by unidentified armed men here in the Eastern Bypass area on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Two policemen were martyred and another was injured in an attack by unidentified armed men here in the Eastern Bypass area on Friday.

According to the police, a police mobile van was passing from the Eastern Bypass area when it was fired upon by the assailants.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rehmatullah and Constable Ali Asghar died on the spot, while Qurban Ali was injured.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The police reached and started a search operation to trace out the suspects.