UrduPoint.com

Two Policemen Martyred, One Injured In Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Two policemen were martyred and one other was injured by unidentified armed men here in Eastern Bypass area on Friday.

According to police, a police mobile was near Eastern Bypass when armed assailants opened fire at it and fled away from the scene.

As a result, two police personnel martyred after receiving bullet wounds on the spot while one other namely Qurban Ali injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital.

The victims were identified as ASI, Rehmatullah and Constable Ali Asghar.

The police reached the site and cordoned off the area and started search to trace out suspects.

