Two Policemen On Security Of Polio Team Shot Dead In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Two policemen on security of polio team shot dead in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Two police constables deployed for the security of the anti-polio team were shot dead by unidentified gunmen here in the limits of Gomal Police station on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the policemen were on duty with the polio team in the village Kachra Gara near Kot Azam when unknown assailants attacked the security of polio team.

As a result, two police constables got martyred with firing of attackers.

The martyred policemen were identified as Pir Rehman and Muhammad Nisar.

The attack took place on the second day of the ongoing polio vaccination drive across the province.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the spot and the dead bodies of the martyred officers were shifted to the local hospital.

